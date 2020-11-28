Bucks sign D.J. Augustin

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks signed D.J. Augustin.

The six-foot guard had played the last four seasons with the Orlando Magic, playing 290 games and starting in 150. Augustin has been in the NBA for over 12 seasons, playing 864 games

In Augustin's last season he averaged 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Augustin ranks 11th in the NBA with a 3.05 assist-to-turnover ratio and averaged 13.2 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in five playoff games with the Magic last season.

“D.J. brings a wealth of experience to our backcourt and will provide us with depth at guard,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “D.J.’s proven to be a prolific shooter and an excellent ballhandler throughout his career and we’re thrilled to have him in Milwaukee.”