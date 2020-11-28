Darlington man airlifted to Madison hospital after crash

DARLINGTON (WKOW) - Lafayette County deputies are investigating a crash that resulted in an elderly man being airlifted to a hospital in Madison.

The crash happened just after noon on Friday on STH 23 in Darlington.

According to deputies, Gary L. Loken, 74, of Darlington was traveling south on STH 23 when he crossed the center line.

He hit a trailer that was being hauled by Tyler J. Meyer, 35, of Cuba City.

Loken was taken to Memorial Hospital but later had to be airlifted to Madison because of the severity of his injuries.

Meyer didn't have any injuries.

Darlington police and fire departments assisted at the scene, in addition to Green County EMS.