England to pilot blood test to detect cancer

LONDON (CNN) -- A blood test, designed to detect more than 50 types of cancer, is being introduced in a pilot program.

England's National Health Service announced that 165,000 patients will soon start receiving the tests.

The blood test has the potential of detecting dozens of types of cancer in the early stages and potentially saving lives.

The test was developed by the California-based healthcare company, Grail.

The first round of test results are expected by 2023.

After that, the program could expand to include 1 million people by 2025.