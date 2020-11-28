Skip to Content

Janesville police find evidence of shots fired on Kellogg Avenue

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are looking for whoever fired gunshots in the 15000 block of Kellogg Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses said someone may have been firing from a vehicle.

Officers said they found shell casings at the scene but no evidence of damage to buildings or cars. There have also been no reports of any injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information about the incident, call the Janesville Police Department or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.

People can also download the "P3 tips" app to give anonymous tips.

