Madison man arrested after breaking into Wright Middle School

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a man who they say broke into Wright Middle School on Fish Hatchery Road just after midnight Saturday.

Police used a K9 to find Gerron Griffin inside.

They say he doesn't have any affiliation with the school and appeared to be under the influence. When they found him, he was not wearing pants and had recently defecated on the floor.

He admitted to using synthetic marijuana prior to breaking into the school.

Griffin was checked out by medical staff at the hospital before being booked into the Dane County Jail on burglary charges.