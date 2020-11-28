Man finds, returns $10K that belongs to Kwik Trip

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse area has some trustworthy people.

Gene Rochester, a GoRiteway School Bus driver, returned $10,000 that belonged to Kwik Trip.

Rochester said he found the money while he was on the job, driving down Mormon Coulee Road. Rochester said he returned the money because it simply was the right thing to do.

"I returned the money because that is just the way I am," Rochester said. "My conscience would not have allowed me to keep the money. It would be out of my character."

GoRiteway management said they are delighted with Rochester's decision.