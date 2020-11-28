Man fled vehicle after crashing into a power pole in New Glarus

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- A man fled the vehicle he was driving after hitting a power pole in New Glarus.

Green County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle crashed into a power pole around 5:30 a.m. on the W5100 block of Kubly Road Friday. No one was in the vehicle when they arrived and the driver had fled the crash.

Deputies investigated the crash and found the driver of the vehicle was Joshua J. Byrne, 22, of Belleville.

Byrne told officials he was traveling east bound when he swerved to avoid a deer on the road. That's when the vehicle went off the road and into the ditch hitting a power pole.

Authorities reported the vehicle sustained severe damage and it had to be towed away. Byrne was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Deputies cited Byrne for failure to keep vehicle under control, unsafe lane deviation, failure of operator to notify law enforcement of an accident, non-registration of an auto, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Byrne was released pending a court appearance.