Mild, quiet conditions for the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - The holiday weekend will bring mild temperatures and quiet conditions for southern Wisconsin.

Calm weather is expected Saturday and Sunday with no precipitation. Sunny skies are likely Saturday, with increased moisture Sunday.

Although, still dry... just a few more clouds are expected, leading to mostly to partly sunny conditions Sunday.

High pressure to the south and broad low pressure to the north winds from the southwest will be breezy from the southwest which should allow for temperatures to feel mild.

Highs will likely reach the low 50s on Saturday.

Slightly cooler air will settle in Sunday, along with breezy northwest winds. This will bring cooler temps with highs expected to reach low-to-mid 40s.

Values will dip even lower for the work week. As continued northwest winds become brisk, bringing wind chill values to the upper teens, low 20s.

Saturday: Sunny & mild. High 50. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: Clear. Low 32. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. High 43. Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny & colder. Low 24. High 32.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low 20. High 35.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Low 26. High 39.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Low 24. High 40.

Friday: Partly sunny. Low 26. High 40.