Oregon church installs 80 solar panels

OREGON (WKOW) -- The sun will now help power a church in Oregon.

St. John's Lutheran Church installed 80 solar panels. The church held a socially-distanced celebration Saturday to mark the achievement.

Those panels will help save the church $4,500 in the first year.

"Up to 25 tons of CO2 will be avoided each year through the use of this solar power," said Kurt Reinhold, president of Legacy Solar Co-op -- which helped install the panels. "So they're doing well, and they're doing good."

In the past six years, Legacy Solar Co-op has helped bring solar panels to more than a dozen area churches.