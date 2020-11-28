Shorthanded UW men’s hockey falls to Arizona State

(WKOW) MADISON- The Wisconsin men's hockey team hosted Arizona State on Saturday evening without four of its players. Head Coach Tony Granato said he found out Saturday morning that the players would not be available to play. Granato said they did not think about postponing or canceling the game.

The Badgers fell 8-5. The Sun Devils scored 3 goals in the 2nd period to take a 5-2 lead heading into the final period. The Badgers cut the deficit to 6-5 in the third period but ended up losing 8-5.

"Let's not kid ourselves, as you look around sports, this is what's happening," Granato said. "You're going to be in a position sometimes where you don't have full lineups, and you try to make the most of it. Tonight was probably the wrong team to play from the standpoint that they're a good team, that hasn't found a way to win yet, and they've been sitting here for ten days waiting for this game."

Wisconsin drops to 4-3 overall. They host Arizona State again on Sunday at 4 p.m.