UPDATE: Highway 151 back open after police investigation in Sun Prairie

UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of about 5 p.m., police say they've reopened the highway.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department has closed the southbound lanes of US 151 from Main Street to Grand Avenue due to an active investigation.

Police closed the road around 4 p.m. Saturday. They recommend exiting off US 151 SB at Windsor Street until further notice.

Officials did not disclose the reason for the closure.