Two men arrested in Iowa County for drug possession and erratic driving

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Department arrested two men Friday afternoon for drug possession and erratic driving.

Authorities responded to a report of erratic driving on US Highway 18-151 near mile marker 58 just after 2 p.m. Friday.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at Exit 47.

The driver was Andrew J. Adams, 31 of Boscobel. According to authorities he was arrested and booked on felony possession with intent of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating while under the influence - third offense.

The passenger was Jacob R. LaRocque, 34, of Prairie Du Chien. Authorities reported he was taken by Dodgeville EMS to Upland Hills Health for medical clearance and then taken to Iowa County Jail. He was also arrested and booked on felony possession with intent of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant through the Department of Corrections.

Deputies said both man remain in jail pending a bond hearing.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Dodgeville police, in addition to other Iowa County deputies assisted.