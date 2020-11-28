USPS recommends shipping packages early this holiday season

After a hectic year for US mail between the pandemic and the election, the postal service is recommending you mail your holiday gifts early.

The week of December 14-21 is expected to be the peak this year for the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery.

With more online shopping expected than ever before, USPS is expanding Sunday deliveries in high package volume locations.

Mail carriers will also be delivering priority mail express packages on Christmas Day for an additional fee.

If you are sending first class mail, the recommended deadline is to ship by December 18.

Starting December 19, it is recommended you use priority mail to make sure your packages arrive before Christmas.

The postal service's social media sites have tips and how to videos for the latest information on holiday shipping.