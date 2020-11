COLUMBUS (WKOW)- The Wisconsin women's hockey team made up for Friday's loss to Ohio State with a 5-0 win on Saturday.

Sophie Shirley had two goals and a 30-save shutout by Kennedy Blai led the top-ranked Badgers to a 5-0 win over No. 4 Ohio State.

Shirley became the 18th player in school history to score 50 goals in her career, a day after she became the 27th Badger to record 100 career points.