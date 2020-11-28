Woman seriously hurt after jumping from, being run over by truck

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- One woman is left seriously injured after police say she jumped out of a rolling truck and was run over Saturday morning.

Portage Police Department responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Edgewater Street, next to the Portage Canal.

When police got to the scene they found a 36-year-old woman who was run over by the truck involved in the crash. Police interviewed her and the passenger in the truck and determined the crash was most likely caused by mechanical failure.

The police said because of the mechanical issue, the truck rolled out of control and through private parking lots.

According to officials, the victim was not able to stop the truck . The woman then jumped from the truck as it approached a steep embankment leading to the Portage Canal. The victim was not able to get out of the way of the truck and was run over.

The woman was stabilized and transported to a UW-Madison Hospital medical helicopter by Aspirus-Divine Savior EMS and then taken to a regional hospital.

Police say they don't know the victim's condition right now.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Aspirus-Divine Savior EMS, UW-Madison Med-Flight, Portage Fire Department, and Blystone's Towing also assisted in the response.