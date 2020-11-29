After certified recount, Joe Biden maintains lead in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the Dane County recount finished and certified, President-elect Joe Biden still maintains his lead over President Donald Trump.

According to the Dane County Clerk, Scott McDonell, Biden's vote count in Dane County went from 260,185 to 260,094, a reduction of about 91 votes.

President Trump's vote count went from 78,800 to 78,754, which is a reduction of 46 votes.

Milwaukee County finished its recount of the election and certified results on Friday. Joe Biden increased his margin of victory over Donald Trump in the county by 149 votes.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 in the first count.

Milwaukee and Dane were the only two Wisconsin counties the Trump campaign challenged to a recount.

The state of Wisconsin will certify statewide election results on Tuesday.