AP Interview: HK lawmaker says democracy fight needs rethink

HONG KONG (AP) — After nearly three decades in politics, the chairman of Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party is stepping down. All 15 lawmakers in the pro-democracy camp have decided to resign to protest a Beijing resolution in early November that led to the disqualifications of four of their colleagues. For 58-year-old Wu Chi-wai, quitting was a last resort. He says that staying on would not have changed things, as the pro-Beijing government was determined to push through policies that the pro-democracy camp would not have been able to stop. Wu says that pro-democracy supporters will need to rethink how to continue their fight now that so much has changed.