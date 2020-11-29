Bears DT Hicks, QB Foles both inactive for Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has a hamstring injury that will sideline him for their game against the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers.

Hicks has 3½ sacks and a team-high 14 quarterback hurries this season.

He had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles also is inactive due to a glute and hip injury that had kept him from practicing all week.

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Mitchell Trubisky would start in Foles’ place at Green Bay.