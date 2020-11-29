Breezy, northerly winds usher in cooler air

MADISON (WKOW) - Mild, overnight lows should rise to the low 40s this afternoon due to the southwest winds.

Although, a strong cold front will push through the region this afternoon switching winds from the southwest to the northwest.

Breezy conditions are expected, with sustained winds around 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at time. Winds pick up this afternoon.

High clouds from a system south of the region will move in, as well as low clouds from the northwest. Therefore, some sun is possible during the morning hours but clouds will increase leading to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will fall this afternoon, due to the gusty northerly winds.

Values will drop to the upper 20s overnight, with some waking up to temperatures Monday feeling like the teens or low 20s.

Highs are only expected to reach the low-to-mid 30s Monday.

Quiet, dry conditions are expected for the week with a decent amount of sunshine most days. Rather seasonal temperatures take over.