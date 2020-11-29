Buckwheat flour sweet or savory crepes recipe

(WKOW) -- Chef Anja Lee with Anja Lee Catering stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to talk about her crepes recipe, which can be either sweet or savory!

"Crepes actually come from France and they are eaten more often in France as a savory crepe," she said. "So when I lived in France, we'd have them for lunch or dinner all the time, and I found that here we need to appreciate that a little more because they are the best lunch or dinner."

Chef Lee makes her crepes with traditional buckwheat flour.

Here is the recipe:

1 1/2 to 2 cups nut milk (regular milk is fine too)

4 large eggs

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 1/2 cups buckwheat flour

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup dry cider or beer (optional - extra leavener)

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil/butter

In a large bowl with a whisk, combine all of the ingredients and mix

well until all bumps are gone. Place the crepe batter in the

refrigerator for 1 hour. This allows the bubbles to subside so the

crepes will be less likely to tear during cooking. The batter will keep

for up to 48 hours.



Heat a small non-stick pan or crepe machine. Add butter to coat.

Pour 1 ounce of batter into the center of the pan and use crepe

spinner to spin evenly. Cook for at least 30 seconds, or until bubbles

appear and the crepe is cooked through. Flip. Add all ingredients on

top and cook for another 10-30 seconds and fold as you prefer.

Remove to your plate and enjoy!