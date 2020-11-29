Cardinal’s prison dairy explores suffering, solitary lockup

ROME (AP) — Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of sexual abuse in his native Australia, reflects on Pope Francis’ papacy and the humiliations of solitary confinement in his jailhouse memoir. “Prison Journal,” due Dec. 15, recounts the first five months of Pell’s 404 days in lockup. It also provides a play-by-play of Pell’s legal case and gives personal insights into one of the most divisive figures in the Catholic hierarchy today. To his supporters and even some detractors, Pell is a victim of a terrific perversion of justice. To his critics, he is the symbol of everything that has gone wrong with the Catholic Church’s wretched response to clergy sexual abuse.