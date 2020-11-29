F1 driver Grosjean escapes after horror crash at Bahrain GP

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean appears to have escaped with minor burns after his car crashed and burst into flames moments after the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The 34-year-old French driver slid off the track on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. Moments later Grosjean was shown on television chatting with the race doctor in the medical car. He was then helped out of the car and into an ambulance. He appeared to be shaken but did not immediately seem injured other than a slight limp.