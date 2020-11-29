Hilliard leads UW women’s basketball to season-opening win

WKOW (MADISON)- The Wisconsin women's basketball team won its season-opener for the fourth straight year 73-66 over Western Illinois.

Sophomore Sydney Hilliard led all scorers with a career-high 24 points in 37 minutes. Sophomore Sara Stapleton recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

"To be honest the greatest thing is having the opportunity to be out there and play especially after taking one away from them on Wednesday," Coach Jonathan Tsipis said. "In the end, they've worked so hard from July on to put themselves in a position, staying healthy, to give us a chance, and sometimes that's outside of our control as we've seen, but I'm excited."

Wisconsin kicks off its Big Ten conference season with a trip to Iowa on Saturday.