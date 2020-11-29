How the holiday weekend could impact the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The TSA is expected to screen more than one million people at airport checkpoints this Sunday, the most so far during the pandemic.

There were a modest number of people coming in and out of Dane County Regional Airport Sunday afternoon, as health officials continue to discourage travel right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the country, millions of people are heading home by air or car after the holiday weekend.

Health experts are warning this Thanksgiving could become another super-spreader event, creating a surge on top of a surge.

"Many people who celebrated with family, with friends over Thanksgiving will find themselves in the hospital, in ICUs over Christmas and New Years," said Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of President-Elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board.

Health officials in Wisconsin say getting tested too soon after the holiday may result in a false negative.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear any time between two and 14 days after exposure. Officials are worried people could have the virus and be spreading it, but not test positive for several days.

Health experts say you should get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Otherwise, you should wait three to five days after a gathering.

If you gathered over Thanksgiving, wait 3-5 days after exposure to get tested, unless you have symptoms.



ICYMI, our blog post this week covers testing. Testing is critically important, but there are limitations to what it can and cannot tell us: https://t.co/8UFPuctXgA pic.twitter.com/PkumRaMNXP — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) November 28, 2020

Four million cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the US during the month of November. That's the most during any single month since the pandemic started.