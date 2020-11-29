Iowa County Sheriff’s Department respond to a rollover crash

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Department assisted in a rollover crash Saturday evening.

Iowa County deputies, Dodgeville Fire and EMS responded to a report of a vehicle rollover on Section Line Road in the Town of Dodgeville around 5:30 p.m.

The driver, Damon L. Wilson, 26, of Dodgeville was transported to Upland Hills Health for non-life threatening injuries according to officials.

Authorities then arrested Wilson for operating under the influence - second offense.

Deputies said Wilson was released later to "a responsible party."

Larry's Service assisted in the removal of the vehicle.