Maple Bluff hosts Holiday Parade of Lights Sunday evening

VILLAGE OF MAPLE BLUFF (WKOW) -- Holiday light parades are a wonderful holiday tradition that can be enjoyed while still remaining COVID safe.

The village of Maple Bluff is presenting its first-ever Holiday Parade of Lights. The parade will consist of fire and EMS vehicles driving around the village, as well as Santa from 5 - 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

If you are going to watch the parade, the village of Maple Bluff reminds everyone to keep a distance from anyone outside of your household.

Fire officials also suggest families watch the parade from inside your vehicle, parking along the route.

Also part of the festivities is a drop box for children to drop off letters to Santa. That will be outside the Maple Bluff Firehouse until Monday, Nov. 30.