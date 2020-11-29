Mexico charges ex-security chief who faces trial in US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say they want to prosecute former security chief Genaro Gará Luna in his own country, despite the fact he faces trial in the U.S. for allegedly protecting a drug gang. The action follows a U.S. decision to drop charges against another former top Mexican official accused of drug links, ex-Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos. A federal official told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Attorney General’s Office had issued an arrest warrant on Friday for former Public Security Secretary García Luna and that officials “are assessing the viability of starting an extradition process.” The official says García Luna is accused in Mexico of illegal enrichment.