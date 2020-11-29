Packers test COVID protocols, allowing families into Sunday night game

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers had a dominating win over the Chicago Bears Sunday night, which may have been driven by some extra support.

For the first time this season, the Packers heard some cheers from the stands while they defeated the Bears, 41 to 25.

At least 500 fans were allowed in the stands at Lambeau Field.

The only people inside were team employees and immediate family members.

"We have good seats. We're on the 50-yard line. Normally, I am working all the home games, so it's a really special opportunity to be able to enjoy it with my family and cheer for the Pack," said Dana Kressig.

27 News caught up with some of them as they headed into the stadium.

"I've been wanting to go to every game all year long just to be in there to see what goes on when there's no people," said Tom Lutsey.

The team is hoping to be able to allow more fans at upcoming games. The Packers will evaluate how distancing procedures went, to decide on future games at Lambeau.