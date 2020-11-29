Pope, with new cardinals, warns church against mediocrity

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis, joined by the church’s newest cardinals at Mass, has warned against mediocrity as well as promoting one’s career rise. Eleven of the 13 new cardinals sat near the central altar of St. Peter’s Basilica, where a day earlier Francis had bestowed upon them the red hats symbolizing they are now so-called “princes of the church.” Two of the new cardinals couldn’t make it to Rome due to pandemic travel complications. In his homily, Francis decried “dangerous” mediocrity. In off-the-cuff remarks, he said: “Why look for godfathers for promoting one’s career?” Heading Vatican departments or eventually becoming pope themselves could be in any of these cardinals’ future.