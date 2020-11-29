Turkey’s new virus figures confirm experts’ worst fears

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has changed the way it reports daily COVID-19 infections, confirming what medical groups and opposition parties have long suspected. That the country is faced with an alarming surge of cases that is fast exhausting the Turkish health system. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government did an about-face this week resumed reporting all positive coronavirus cases, not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms. That has pushed the number of daily cases to above 30,000. The country has now jumped from being one of the least-affected countries in Europe to one of the worst-hit.