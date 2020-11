(WKOW) MADISON- The UW men's hockey team hosted Arizona State for a two-game series at LaBahn Arena. The Badgers lost 3-1 on Sunday, dropping the series 0-2 to the Sun Devils.

Freshman Sam Stange scored the lone goal for the Badgers in the 2nd period. It was Stange's fourth career goal and point.

Senior goalie Robbie Beydoun made 25 saves on the night.

The Badgers head to Columbus for an away series against Ohio State on Thursday and Friday.