Badgers men’s basketball in top five

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in first The Associated Press men's college basketball poll of the regular season. The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel. The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five. Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Florida. The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week, breaking UCLA's all-time record set from 1966-80. Villanova and Virginia plunged after losses while Virginia Tech entered the rankings at No. 16 and Richmond at No. 19.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Record Pts Pvs

  1. Gonzaga (57) 2-0 1,569 1
  2. Baylor (6) 2-0 1,513 2
  3. Iowa 2-0 1,410 5
  4. Wisconsin 2-0 1,287 7
  5. Illinois 3-0 1,281 8
  6. Duke 1-0 1,185 9
  7. Kansas 1-1 1,169 6
  8. Michigan St. 2-0 1,028 13
  9. Creighton 1-0 981 11
  10. Houston 3-0 949 17
  11. West Virginia 3-0 943 15
  12. Villanova 2-1 939 3
  13. Tennessee 0-0 878 12
  14. North Carolina 1-0 591 16
  15. Virginia 1-1 581 4
  16. Virginia Tech 3-0 570 -
  17. Texas 1-0 478 19
  18. Texas Tech 2-1 478 14
  19. Richmond 2-0 382 -
  20. Kentucky 1-1 363 10
  21. Oregon 0-0 338 20
  22. Florida St. 0-0 304 21
  23. Ohio St. 2-0 282 23
  24. Rutgers 3-0 252 24
  25. Arizona St 2-1 233 18
    Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego St. 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola of Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.
