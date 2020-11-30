Badgers men’s basketball in top five
MADISON (WKOW) -- Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in first The Associated Press men's college basketball poll of the regular season. The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel. The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five. Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Florida. The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week, breaking UCLA's all-time record set from 1966-80. Villanova and Virginia plunged after losses while Virginia Tech entered the rankings at No. 16 and Richmond at No. 19.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
Record Pts Pvs
- Gonzaga (57) 2-0 1,569 1
- Baylor (6) 2-0 1,513 2
- Iowa 2-0 1,410 5
- Wisconsin 2-0 1,287 7
- Illinois 3-0 1,281 8
- Duke 1-0 1,185 9
- Kansas 1-1 1,169 6
- Michigan St. 2-0 1,028 13
- Creighton 1-0 981 11
- Houston 3-0 949 17
- West Virginia 3-0 943 15
- Villanova 2-1 939 3
- Tennessee 0-0 878 12
- North Carolina 1-0 591 16
- Virginia 1-1 581 4
- Virginia Tech 3-0 570 -
- Texas 1-0 478 19
- Texas Tech 2-1 478 14
- Richmond 2-0 382 -
- Kentucky 1-1 363 10
- Oregon 0-0 338 20
- Florida St. 0-0 304 21
- Ohio St. 2-0 282 23
- Rutgers 3-0 252 24
- Arizona St 2-1 233 18
Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego St. 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola of Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.