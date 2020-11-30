Be wary of scams on ‘Giving Tuesday’

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning of scams ahead of it.

Experts say scammers take advantage of others' generosity on Giving Tuesday.

WBAY-TV spoke with Lara Sutherlin, DATCP Division of Trade and Consumer Protection administrator. She says there are some things you can look out for to make sure you are 100 percent sure you know you're money is going to a good cause.

The biggest tip, do your research before you give.

"Do your own research online. Google it with the name, scam or fraud or complaint and see if anything comes up," said Sutherlin.

All charities in Wisconsin also have to register with the Department of Financial Institutions.