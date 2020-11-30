Biden to nominate Yellen, highlight diversity on econ team

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has announced several of his most senior economic advisers.

The group includes liberal economists and policy specialists who established their credentials during the previous two Democratic administrations.

Biden is placing a premium on diversity in his selection of Cabinet nominees and key advisers.

In a statement, Biden said he would nominate Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, to lead the Treasury Department, and former Clinton and Obama adviser Neera Tanden to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Yellen would be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department and Tanden would be the first woman of color to lead OMB.