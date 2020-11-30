China sanctions leaders of US groups over Hong Kong actions

BEIJING (AP) — China says it is sanctioning leaders of US government-affiliated bodies that promote democracy around the world in response to what it calls practices that “blatantly meddle in Hong Kong affairs.” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the measures would cover the senior director for Asia at the National Endowment Democracy, the regional director for the Asia-Pacific at the National Democratic Institute and two of the institute’s officials responsible for Hong Kong. Hua gave no details. China has long accused such groups of encouraging dissidents who built grassroots movements to push for greater direct democracy in Hong Kong.