Christmas tree sales boom in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- If you are looking for a fresh cut Christmas tree this year, you're not alone. Wisconsin growers are busy so far this holiday season.

That includes Bay View Tree Farm in Luxemburg, where Shawn McDonough says after a busy first weekend, he believes the pandemic is actually helping boost sales.

"People can go with their families out in the fields, pick out that special Christmas tree and with this year being with Covid, it's a tough year for people and this is kind of the time they can get out and enjoy people, their families," said McDonough.

On Monday, local tree growers converged on Lambeau Field to donate hundreds of Christmas trees to the National Trees for Troops program, which supplies trees to military families across the country.