Circuit court judge blocks release of businesses with COVID cases

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Carter granted a temporary injunction of the state releasing businesses with COVID-19 cases. The request was granted after a hearing on Monday.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce filed a lawsuit on Oct. 1 after the Evers administration announced that they would release the names of businesses who had at least two employees who tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, the names of businesses could be released even if they had no employees test positive but had two or more contact tracing investigations.

The lawsuit asked the court to block Gov. Evers and his Administration from releasing this private information. Judge Lloyd Carter denied the state’s motion to dismiss and granted WMC’s request for a temporary injunction following the hearing.

“We applaud the court’s decision today that will keep this information private,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer. “Gov. Evers said himself that this is not public information, and we are hopeful the temporary injunction granted today will soon be permanent.”