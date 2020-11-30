Cyber Monday sales could set records in 2020

(WKOW) -- Some analysts suspect 2020 Cyber Monday could be the largest online sales day in history.

Americans are expected to spend up to $12.7 billion dollars, a gain of 35% over last year.

Business experts encourage you to vet your items for good deals before you click purchase.

"They don't necessarily have to discount the products, because the motivation to buy is already there," said Steve Noll, a marketing professor at Madison College. "That product that you're buying may be priced at full retail price, just like any other day of the year, and it's just being promoted on Cyber Monday."

Noll said Cyber Monday was originally invented in the 2000s as a marketing tactic to get people to shop online, not knowing that it would be so commonplace just a few years later.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic is playing a role in online shopping, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar stores.

"You know, people were shopping online already on Friday and Saturday through the weekend. So the big question is, will that maintain and continue into the Cyber Monday when a lot of those dollars may have already been spent?" said Noll.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion dollars this year.