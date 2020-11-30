Dictionary companies choose same word of the year: pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — In the land of lexicography, out of the whole of the English language, 2020′s word of the year is a vocabulary of one. For the first time, two dictionary companies on Monday declared the same word as their tops for the year: pandemic. A third couldn’t settle on just one so issued a 16-page report instead along the same lines. The folks who put out the Oxford English Dictionary noted a world of once-specialized terms related to the pandemic entered the mainstream during the COVID-19 crisis.