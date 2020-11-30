DOJ releases files from investigation into man’s death in Monona

MONONA (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation today made public its investigative file in a case where a man was found dead in his car following a chase.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office on Nov. 13 recommended no charges against the Monona police officer present when a man died in September.

Digital photos, video, and audio records can be downloaded from the DOJ website.

Authorities found Elliot Johnson dead in a car on Sept. 17 near the Madison Metropolitan Sewage District after a car chase, crash and interaction with a Monona police officer.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne's office said that "Mr. Johnson’s death could only have been caused by Mr. Johnson."

The report said its conclusions were reached after briefings by investigators and the Dane County Medical Examiner's office. The DA's office said it also reviewed reports, diagrams, body camera, squad camera, and other video evidence.

The report says that the Monona officer "pursued" a gray Ford Focus driven by Johnson. The officer had seen the Focus driving over 80 mph westbound on the Beltline near the Monona Drive exit.

The Focus got off of the Beltline and crashed into a utility pole on South Towne Drive near the Madison Metropolitan Sewage District.

The officer stopped near the crash and got out of his squad car. According to the report, the officer drew his gun and said "show me your hands."

He pointed the gun in the direction of the Focus.

Johnson got out of the Focus through the passenger door.

"The driver stood up outside of the vehicle and was told repeatedly to show his hands," the report said.

According to the District Attorney's report, Johnson started to get back into the Focus. The officer holstered his gun and drew his Taser.

The officer warned he would use the Taser if the driver got back in the car, the report said. As Johnson continued to get back in the car, the officer used the Taser.

"The Taser struck the driver causing the driver to lay across the front seats with his feet outside the front passenger door," the report said. "The officer continued to direct the driver to show his hands."

The officer said he was going to use the Taser a second time.

On the video, the sound of the Taser being fired again could be heard, according to the report, but there was no accompanying reaction from Johnson.

The officer was approaching the Focus when a "pop" sound was heard on the video, according to the report.

The officer ran back to his squad car and radioed dispatch that he heard a gunshot that he thought had been fired by the driver.

Other police arrived and took Johnson out of the Focus. They performed "lifesaving measures" while paramedics were dispatched to the scene, the report said.

Personnel from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab found a 9mm handgun on the floor of the car and a bullet hole in the roof.

An autopsy found that Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to his head. The report stated based on the evidence, the gunshot could only have been fired by Johnson himself.