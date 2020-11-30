Early morning shooting in Beloit sends man to hospital

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — A 19-year-old man was sent to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a bullet fragment, according to police.

Beloit Police said they're investigating the shooting near the 1100 bock of Dewey St.

Police say the shooting is related to a targeted robbery.

Three people entered the home about 2:45 a.m. and starting shooting. They left with stolen cash.

The 19-year-old has been released from a local hospital, according to officials.