Firefighters respond to burning building in rural Jefferson County

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- Firefighters from multiple departments are responding to a structure fire in rural Jefferson County.

Firefighters from Cambridge and Lake Mills were first dispatched to the 9000 block of Retzlaff Road in the town of Oakland at 2:02 p.m., according to Dane County dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirmed the call was for a structure fire.

Over an hour after the initial dispatch, firefighters on scene asked for a box alarm, meaning they called in other nearby departments for help.

This is a developing story.