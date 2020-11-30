Long recovery expected for Madison officer injured in crash that also killed spouse

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison police officer injured in a Nov. 23 crash that also killed her wife continues on a long road to recovery, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officer Jodi Nelson sustained life-threatening injuries and her wife, Julie Nelson, was killed when one of two vehicles involved in the crash struck them as they were walking along a nearby bike path.

Jodi, a 14-year veteran of the department, has undergone multiple surgeries and has a long road to recovery, according to a Facebook post from the Madison Police Department.

"This tragic incident has affected many in our community including Jodi and Julie’s family as well as Jodi’s MPD family," the post read. "The Sun Prairie Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash."

Nelson is a community outreach officer, and has worked for years connecting youth and families to resources through her work in the Gang Unit and as a Neighborhood Officer, according to the department.

She's also a familiar presence at UW football games, at the Overture, or at the helm of MPD’s PRIDE group.

"There has been an outpouring of community support for Jodi and MPD for which we are extremely grateful," read the Facebook post.

Those who wish to support Jodi and her family during this difficult time can visit:

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jody-amp-julie

Venmo: Kelly-Dougherty-70

PIN - 8313