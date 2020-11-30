Madison East High School student dies following COVID-related illness

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison East High School student has died due to “COVID-related causes,” according a statement from the Madison Metropolitan School District.

"Our community has lost a wonderful young person, and when a school family experiences a tragedy, especially the loss of a young life, it deeply impacts all of us," read a statement from the school district.

"In the days ahead, MMSD will be focused on providing our students, families and staff the support needed in order to help them process this tremendous loss."

In a Tweet Monday morning, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi also sent his support to the student's family and friends.

"We're heartbroken by news of Isai's passing. We send our love and support to his family and friends, and vow to continue doing everything in our power to slow the spread of this terrible virus that so cruelly took his life," Parisi wrote.