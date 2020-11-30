Madison police respond to three shots fired calls

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police responded to a trio of shots fired calls on Sunday, including one where a bullet hit a car with a person inside.

Madison police released details of the three shootings in incident reports posted on the department's website Monday.

Troy Drive—12:08 p.m.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Troy Drive just after noon when a person who lived in the area called authorities to report having seen a man fire a gun.

The person, according to police, said that the gunman was driving a car and was in an argument with people in another car.

Both vehicles were stopped in the street while the people inside "threw projectiles at one another," the incident report said.

The man with a gun ended the fight when he fired the gun he was holding at the other car.

The two cars drove off and no one in either vehicle contacted police, authorities said.

Officers could not say for sure if anyone was hurt or if any property had been damaged. Investigators did however manage to find a glass bottle and a wrench laying in the street.

Hoard Street—2:41 p.m.

A 45-year-old Sun Prairie man had a bullet strike the car he was in on the 2900 block of Hoard Street.

The man told police that he watched a gunman get out of a car and fire multiple times. One bullet hit the driver's side door and people standing nearby ran away.

The gunman got back into his car and drove away.

No one was hurt in the shooting. Police said the Sun Prairie man seemed to be "an unintended target."

Danbury Street—5:07 p.m.

Several people called 911 just after 5 p.m. to say that they heard gunshots near the intersection of Danbury Street and Lumley Road.

Officers found shell casings in the street.

Police said a person told them that a dark vehicle drove away from the area right after the shots.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage, officers said.