Madison’s police oversight board to hold first meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's new Police Civilian Oversight Board will hold its first meeting Monday.

The board's first actions will be routine measures like introducing the board members and electing a chair and vice-chair.

The MPD Policy and Procedures Ad Hoc Review Committee recommended that the oversight board be created to help engender goodwill between the Madison Police Department and the community.

The review committee created a list of 177 recommendations which also included plans for an Office of Independent Monitor to create a greater sense of accountability between police and the city they patrolled.

Elected officials in Madison have pointed to setting up the oversight board and funding the independent monitor position as their efforts to respond to calls from activists for more community control of the police department.

The board is scheduled to meet virtually beginning at 5 p.m. The meeting will be streamed online here.