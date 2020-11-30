New charges, defendants announced in LA corruption case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities have announced new charges and additional defendants in a wide-ranging corruption case against a Los Angeles city councilman and his alleged associates. The new defendants named Monday include a former deputy mayor, the billionaire chairman of a Chinese real estate company and a Bel Air developer. The city councilman, Jose Huizar, was arrested in June on allegations he masterminded a $1.5 million pay-to-play scheme tied to the approval of large building projects. Prosecutors say the scheme sought to illegally profit from development of the city’s burgeoning downtown district. Huizar has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the new charges.