Packers dominate the Bears, win 41-25

(WKOW/AP) -- The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears met for the first time this season and the series continues to sway in favor of the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers was 21 of 29 for 211 yards and four touchdown passes as the Packers beat the slumping Bears, 41-25.

The 8-3 Packers scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions and grabbed a three-game division edge over Chicago and Minnesota.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw two of his three touchdown passes to Allen Robinson but also committed three turnovers that led to Green Bay touchdowns.

Trubisky went 26 of 46 for 242 yards in Chicago's fifth consecutive loss.

The Packers' next match-up is against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.