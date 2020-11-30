Political fight brewing over Biden’s WH budget chief nominee

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget is quickly emerging as a political battle that could disrupt his efforts to swiftly fill out his administration. Some Republicans are expressing doubt that Neera Tanden could be confirmed by the Senate after she spent years attacking GOP lawmakers on social media. Biden’s transition team released a litany of praise for Tanden from figures including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams. Tanden is a former adviser to Hillary Clinton and the president of the center-left Center for American Progress.