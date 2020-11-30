Prepare for coldest temps of the season yet

MADISON (WKOW) - After a rather mild weekend, with highs decently above the average, temperatures take dive Monday. Some of the coldest temperatures yet this season will arrive.

Gusty, northwest to north winds will usher in cold air.

Sustained winds around 10 to 20 mph are likely, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs will take a fall to the low-30s Monday.

It will feel even colder due to the breezy winds. Wind chill values will range from the teens to low-20s.

Overnight lows are expected to reach the coldest values yet this season. The forecasted low for Monday into Tuesday is 19 degrees.

Although cold, Monday will be dry with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Dry weather is expected through the week.

Temperatures will remain cold for Tuesday, with highs in the mid-30s likely. It's a brief cool down though, with highs returning to above average values for the rest of the work week ranging from the low-to-mid 40s.